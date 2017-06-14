Marposs Joins Michigan Aerospace Manufacturer’s Association

AURBURN HILLS, MI — Marposs has become a member of the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturer’s Association, a consortium of experienced Michigan manufacturing companies focused on drawing aerospace business to the state. MAMA’s mission is to serve and represent the interests of Michigan’s aerospace and defense manufacturing firms with a single, unified voice and promote the capabilities of the Michigan manufacturing community to the global aerospace industry.

“Precision components are paramount in the aerospace and defense industries, so we see great growth potential for Marposs measurement and inspection technologies in this sector,” said Gary Sicheneder, New Market Development Manager for Marposs. “Being a member of MAMA will help us market our capability and leverage these opportunities more quickly.”

Marposs has extensive experience in the design and manufacture of tooling, fixtures, machine monitoring systems and automatic inspection machines that perform checks on specific parts, used on aeronautics and space sectors. Marposs systems are used for assembly, final inspection and MRO of almost every modern aircraft engine manufactured (e.g., M88 Rafale, CFM56 for GE/Snecma, GE90 for Boeing 777, GP7000 for Airbus A380, SaM146, Silvercrest, LEAP-X). Over the last few decades, Marposs has supplied thousands of gauging/tools systems to customers worldwide—more than any gauge manufacturer in the world.

For more information, visit www.marposs.com/industry.php/eng/aerospace.