Jenoptik Automotive Officially Opens New North American Technology Campus

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI — Jenoptik Automotive opened a new 100,000 square-foot, 16-acre technology campus, half of which will be devoted to the production of laser cutting systems and automated gaging solutions for the automotive industry in North America, OEM and Tier suppliers.

Jenoptik manufactures metrology and laser machines for manufacturing processes in the automotive industry. This includes high-precision contact and non-contact production metrology for a wide range of measurement tasks such as the pneumatic, tactile or optical testing of roughness, contour and form, as well as determining dimensions throughout all phases of the production process and in the metrology lab.

Jenoptik develops 3D laser processing systems and machines that are integrated into production lines for processing plastics, metals and leather with maximum efficiency, precision and safety.

In mid-May, Jenoptik moved into the new facility, which is almost twice as large as its current facility, with the new facility meeting the latest standards in a production environment for both employees and customers. Benefits include modern and flexible application areas, which can be used simultaneously for training and meeting rooms.

“In our expanded laser application center, we will be able to demonstrate and perform feasibility studies, application-specific competencies, as well as cutting and welding services directly on-site,” says Andreas Blind, vice president of sales, services and marketing. “This can help customers reduce time to market and assure optimum solutions.”

The new facility will be equipped with modern systems and material for energy efficiency, including the latest in sensor-controlled office and plant LED lighting, as well as special energy saving HVAC systems. “We will markedly exceed U.S. and local environmental standards,” says David Matynowski, vice president of operations. The workplaces will not only have natural light in both office and production areas, but the manufacturing departments will also be modern and flexible, while the machine facilities will be equipped with the latest technology. Non-technological capabilities were also implemented, with a special floor thickness and ceiling height of 9 meters under the crane making it possible to flexibly produce customized solutions in the future.

In this first expansion phase, the new facility will devote approximately 50 percent of its total square footage to production. It will also provide areas and flexible expansion options, in the medium term, for other Jenoptik activities and future planned growth in the U.S.A. North America is one of Jenoptik’s strategic target markets with an expected above-average growth in the coming years. In 2016, Jenoptik generated around 20 percent of group revenue, or 135 million euros in the Americas. In total, Jenoptik employs about 270 staff in the U.S.

