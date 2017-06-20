HxGN LIVE 2017 Showcases Smart Quality Solutions for “The Factory of the Future”

Hexagon's annual HxGN LIVE international conference, held June 13-16, 2017 at The Venetian in Las Vegas, showcased the global precision measurement company's newest technologies and offered a vision for the future described as "limitless." The event was packed with inspiring keynotes, educational sessions, technology demos on the Zone floor and networking parties for its more than 3,000 attendees, most of whom were Hexagon customers and partners.

The conference ran on six custom tracks: Manufacturing Intelligence (MI), Geospatial, Geosystems, Safety & Infrastructure, Mining and PPM. The Zone floor was organized by track, as were the sessions and keynotes, save for the opening keynote from Hexagon president and CEO Ola Rollén on Tuesday that attendees from all tracks attended.