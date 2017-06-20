AutomotiveMeasurementTest & InspectionAerospaceSoftwareManagementGreen ManufacturingQuality ExclusivesVision & SensorsVision & Sensors Exclusives
Show Recap

HxGN LIVE 2017 Showcases Smart Quality Solutions for “The Factory of the Future”

The international conference, held in Las Vegas June 13-16, demonstrated how data can be limitless.

June 20, 2017
Leah Pickett
KEYWORDS Angus Taylor / automation / autonomous vehicles / big data / CAD / CMM / digital thread / Hendrick Motorsports / Hexagon / Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence / industry 4.0 / inspection / Ken Woodbine / laser tracking / machine tool feedback / manufacturing / metrology / moore's law / MSC Software / Norbert Hanke / Ola Rollen / robotics / ROMER / simulation / smart factory / smart quality / software / Vero
Reprints
No Comments

Hexagon's annual HxGN LIVE international conference, held June 13-16, 2017 at The Venetian in Las Vegas, showcased the global precision measurement company's newest technologies and offered a vision for the future described as "limitless." The event was packed with inspiring keynotes, educational sessions, technology demos on the Zone floor and networking parties for its more than 3,000 attendees, most of whom were Hexagon customers and partners.

The conference ran on six custom tracks: Manufacturing Intelligence (MI), Geospatial, Geosystems, Safety & Infrastructure, Mining and PPM. The Zone floor was organized by track, as were the sessions and keynotes, save for the opening keynote from Hexagon president and CEO Ola Rollén on Tuesday that attendees from all tracks attended.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories