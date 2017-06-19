Pyramid Imaging Opens New FPGA Competence Center

TAMPA, FL — Rex Lee, president of Pyramid Imaging Inc., was awarded a certificate recognizing the company becoming the VisualApplets Competence Center (VACC) for the U.S. This designation enables Pyramid to consult with and provide support for users of Silicon Software’s VisualApplets software for the graphical programming of field-programmable gate array (FPGA) vision processors.

Based in Mannheim, Germany, Silicon Software produces off-the-shelf products and customer-specific original equipment manufacturer solutions with its hardware and software developments for machine vision and quality inspection in automation. The company focuses on the intelligent image processing boards of the microEnable product series and the VisualApplets software.

“Silicon Software’s technology is very unique and revolutionary. Their technology allows programming Xilinx FPGAs without knowledge of any FPGA hardware description language (HDL),” said Lee. “Thus, nonexperts can have Xilinx FPGAs programmed for real-time image processing in days rather than in months using traditional HDL programming.”

VisualApplets allows for rapid development of embedded vision applications. Any application requiring high-bandwidth solutions or low size, weight, and power (SWAP) solutions will benefit due to the elimination of frame grabbers (once the FPGA is in the camera) or by greatly reducing existing CPU requirements, given that most of the image processing can be done on the FPGA in the grabber.

Pyramid Imaging was one of 28 companies internationally to earn VACC certification, which is valid for two years.

For more information, visit pyramidimaging.com.