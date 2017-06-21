Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Showcases Potential at HxGN LIVE 2017

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI — Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence welcomed attendees from all over the world to Las Vegas last week for the Manufacturing Intelligence track at HxGN LIVE 2017. Returning to Las Vegas, Nevada in a new location at The Venetian Hotel, HxGN LIVE is Hexagon’s international conference. More than 3,000 people from all over the world attended to take part in four days of inspiring keynotes, advanced training, user meetings and networking events. For the first time, the Manufacturing Intelligence track also welcomed industry leaders to a dedicated manufacturing leadership summit, discussing the challenges faced by businesses across several segments and considering how to leverage technology to overcome them.

The track keynote, ‘Building the Factory of the Future’, was hosted by Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence President Norbert Hanke, who highlighted the potential of smart, data-driven manufacturing and suggested to the audience that technology will change the way that factories are designed and operated in years to come. A wide-ranging program of breakout sessions followed, with headline customer presentations including a unique medical case study on the manufacturing of a cranial prosthesis by Dr. Gilberto Lopez. Doug Duchardt of Hendrick Motorsports and Al Peasland of Red Bull Racing came together in a panel discussion to compare design and engineering in NASCAR and Formula 1 racing. Also featured were sessions on new research into aerospace manufacturing technology from Brian Brown of the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) and Christian Möller and Hans Christian Schmidt of Fraunhofer IFAM, and papers on emerging manufacturing techniques from Dr. Jaime Camelio of the Commonwealth Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CCAM) and Dr. Mario Valdez of Los Alamos National Laboratory.

“HxGN LIVE is a customer-focused event that allows us to spend time discussing industry trends and challenges with the people who live them every day,” said Stephen Graham, vice president of marketing at Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence. “Engaging with customers at an event like this really helps to shape our solutions going forward, and I welcome the honesty and innovative attitude of our HxGN LIVE attendees.”

During the event, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence customer Hendrick Motorsports was named as an honoree in the Hexagon Shaping Smart Change Recognition Program, which recognizes customer excellence in visionary practices, global leadership, partnership and innovation. The company’s employees were also among the hundreds to take advantage of HxGN LIVE’s many learning opportunities and discussions on how to implement smart technologies to drive productivity in manufacturing.

The Manufacturing Intelligence track returns to The Venetian for HxGN LIVE 2018 from June 12-15, 2018 with priority rate registration already open at hxgnlive.com. Selected sessions from the 2017 event, including a full-length recording of the Manufacturing Intelligence track keynote, are available to view on demand at hxgntv.com.