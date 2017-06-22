Sonaspection Launches NDT Training School at U.S. Facility

CONCORD, N.C. — Sonaspection International has opened an NDT training centre at its manufacturing facility just outside of Charlotte, in Concord, N.C.

The center will initially offer UT, phased array and TOFD training courses in line with a range of certification schemes, including BS EN ISO 9712 and SNT-TC-1. Further courses will be offered in the future.

Sonaspection is also offering an ‘experience hours’ programme, which will help technicians fulfil their experience requirements more quickly in order to gain their certification.

Building on over 30 years of experience and an international reputation for NDT training and the manufacture of flawed specimens, Sonaspection has worked alongside its sister company and leading NDT training provider, IMechE Engineering Training Solutions.

Together, they have invested substantially in creating a professional training facility to meet the needs of industries, organisations and individuals, both in the local area and beyond. Students will benefit from a wealth of industrial knowledge and training experience delivered by fully-qualified and experienced trainers.

Sonaspection will be able to access IMechE ETS’s full portfolio of relevant training courses to be delivered at the Concord facility, including their newly-launched pulsed eddy current appreciation course, developed alongside Eddyfi and the revolutionary ‘Lyft’ system.

For more information, visit www.sonaspection.com.