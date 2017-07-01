Calibration and Measurement Systems: The Unsung Hero in Quality Efforts

While process improvement initiatives, including SPC and its use of control charts, sometimes get the greatest attention in manufacturing environments, the backbone of a quality improvement effort is often the quiet, unnoticed measurement devices that represent an organization’s commitment to consistency and accuracy. These silent workers give vital information by providing meaningful measurements and assurance about whether products are ready to ship or not. They deserve to be treated as a top priority in any organization.

Gages and other measurement devices are found throughout manufacturing facilities. Some companies have thousands of these devices, and depend on them to give accurate information. This is why timely calibration of all measurement devices is critical to manufacturing efforts.