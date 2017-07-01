Baumer MAGRES Magnetic Absolute Encoders

Whether in industrial environments or in rough outdoor use – increases in efficiency, reliability and durability are key. Therefore, components like encoders must meet many different requirements and ensure maximum resistance while being efficient as well as economic. The robust MAGRES series magnetic absolute encoders by Baumer are proven under the harshest conditions throughout the world. The new encoder generations EAM580 and EAM360 open up interesting and versatile application opportunities by combining proven robustness with ultimate precision and cutting-edge communication technology. Thanks to EN 13849 – compliant firmware, it is possible to integrate the encoders into safety functions up to PLd.

With high angular accuracy of ±0.15°, EAM580 and EAM360 absolute encoders ensure efficient process control and simplify application design. These magnetic encoders demonstrate their benefits in terms of robustness also in applications which up to now required optical sensing. Thanks to their innovative design and special compensation procedure, their magnetic sensing precision excels by measuring stability and accuracy over temperature, speed and change in direction of rotation.