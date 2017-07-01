Handheld XRF Analyzers are Fast, Accurate, and Indispensable

It’s an exciting time to work in nondestructive testing (NDT) for aerospace, particularly now that significant strides in NDT techniques have transformed how the industry approaches aircraft maintainability and safety. One of these advances is the more widespread use and development of X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) technology, specifically in the use of handheld, portable XRF analyzers to inspect, evaluate, and monitor aircraft.

Recently, Quality spoke to two experts on the subject of XRF analyzers —Ted Shields, portable products manager, analytical instruments division at Olympus Scientific Solutions Americas; and Jiyan Gu, product manager, handheld XRF at Bruker Corporation—to get their takes on the technology and what to expect from it in the not-so-distant future.