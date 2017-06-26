Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Delivers Laser Trackers for Airbus Project in Hamburg

HAMBURG, GERMANY — Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence announced a new step in its longstanding partnership with Airbus. Thirty of the newly released Leica Absolute Tracker AT403 systems have been purchased for use at the established Airbus assembly facility in Hamburg. These advanced laser trackers will become a key part of the final assembly process of the A320 Family of commercial passenger aircraft.

Hexagon continues to provide innovative metrology solutions that help the aerospace giant meet their time, cost and quality goals as they ramp up production in Germany.