TomoScope® XS Compact TomoScope

In recent years, developments in computed tomography have concentrated on the high-resolution measurement of large workpieces and materials that are difficult to penetrate. To this end, large and heavy coordinate measuring machines were used. X-ray tubes came in two varieties: Closed tubes often need to be replaced after just two or three years, while open X-ray sources require maintenance several times a year. This results in frequent downtime and high maintenance costs.

With the TomoScope® XS, TomoScope technology is now available in a new compact format. The new machine type uniquely combines many advantages of various machine classes. The transmission tube – with a unique monoblock design – produces a small focal spot even at high X-ray power, so that rapid measurements can be performed at high resolution. The new X-ray source combines the ad-vantages of closed and open micro-focus X-ray tubes. The monoblock design combines the source, voltage generator and vacuum pump into a single serviceable unit. This results in both long mainte-nance intervals and a virtually unlimited service life. Downtime and operating costs are minimized. The maximum X-ray voltage is 130 kV, with an available 160 kV for workpieces with greater radiographic length and denser materials. The air bearing rotary axis positions the workpiece with the highest preci-sion to ensure low measurement uncertainty.

Due to the compact design, the minimal space requirement and low weight of the TomoScope® XS, it can be set up nearly anywhere. Low acquisition and operation costs allow rapid amortization. With the exclusive source design, easy upgrade of the X-ray voltage and power to 160 kV and up to 80 W is possible at the installation site.

Like all Werth CT machines, the TomoScope® XS also reconstructs the workpiece volume in real time, in parallel with capturing the images, allowing the system to be used for production monitoring. The use of WinWerth® measurement software for the overall measurement process enables traceability of the measurement results. Werth Messtechnik is the first and currently the only manufacturer to guar-antee reliable and traceable measurement results by calibrating all CT machines according to standards, including DAkkS certification. For the first time, a compact, low-cost machine with specifications ac-cording to standards is available. With rapid amortization and low maintenance costs for the new highly accurate tubes, the TomoScope® XS allows CT sensor systems to be used across a wide spectrum of workpieces and tasks within any company.

