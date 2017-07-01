North Star Imaging X3000DR, CT X-Ray System
The X3000 system has just been released by North Star Imaging as an answer to customers needing a compact system with unique capabilities generally available on a larger X-ray or CT system.
NSI’s applications specialists can help you select the best combination of X-ray source and X-ray detector beneficial to your needs. The system has a cabinet dimension of 103.5 in (Width) x 51.9 in (Depth) x 79 in (Height) and has a maximum energy of 225kV with a geometric image magnification of up to >2000X.
Whether you need to penetrate through several inches of thick aluminum castings or focus on a gold bond wire that’s as thin as human hair, NSI’s specialists can configure your X3000 to address your needs.
North Star Imaging
