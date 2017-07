In this presentation, Hubert Meagher, OASIS Director of Metrology Services, will discuss how customers across all industries can benefit from an optimally aligned manufacturing process and how metrology raises the bar for alignment solutions providers.

This webinar will discuss one of the most popular, 3D vision inspection, which provides what is most important to discrete manufacturers--accuracy, speed and portability--for a host of applications, from high-accuracy to high-volume.