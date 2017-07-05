Oxford Instruments Industrial Analysis Business Becomes Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science

OXFORD, UK — Oxford Instruments’ Industrial Analysis division became part of Hitachi High-Technologies Group.

A new company, Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science, brings together Hitachi High-Technologies’ scientific instrumentation portfolio with Oxford Instruments’ 40-year history of analytical instruments and services developed in close partnership with industry customers. The collaboration will offer the companies a wider ranging product portfolio, more contact points with customers and more chances to meet customer needs.

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science will continue to specialise in delivering high-tech analysis solutions, developed in close collaboration with industry customers and designed to meet the tough challenges of a rapidly evolving industrial sector. The company’s range of laboratory-based and in-field testing instruments deliver materials and coatings analysis that adds value throughout the production lifecycle, from raw material exploration to incoming inspection, production and quality control to recycling. A team of in-house experts have developed customised testing methodologies for hundreds of industrial applications, delivering simplicity of operation for even the most demanding applications.

Dawn Brooks, managing director of Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science said, “Today, we already help thousands of businesses streamline their costs, minimise risk and increase production efficiency. The combined strengths of Hitachi and Oxford Instruments Industrial Analysis greatly increases our capability to offer an ever wider range of leading-edge analytical solutions to our customers around the world.

For more information, visit www.hitachi-hightech.com/hha.