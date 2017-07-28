White Papers

Laser Projection for Streamlining Production and Assembly

FARO Technologies
July 28, 2017
KEYWORDS FARO Technologies / Laser Projection / Templates
Reprints
No Comments

Laser Projection for virtual templating applications simultaneously streamlines production and improves quality. The aerospace and defense industries can benefit, as well as automotive and heavy equipment, machine shops, and the composites industry. Scrap and rework costs are minimized, and costs associated with storing, updating and maintaining physical templates are reduced or eliminated.

Click here to download the paper.

FARO Technologies
250 Technology Park
Lake Mary, FL 32746 
www.faro.com
(800) 736-0234

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Quality Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.