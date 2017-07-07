Jenoptik Awarded for Above-Average Supplier Performance

The American company Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems was first to award Jenoptik with the “four stars” category during its annual Integrated Supplier Excellence Conference in Boston, MA in May. With this, Jenoptik achieved the second-highest assessment that Raytheon awards to its suppliers.

A total of 150 suppliers received an award. Of those, 50 received an award in the “four stars” category and 25 suppliers received an award in the “five stars” category.

Raytheon has approximately 11,000 suppliers globally in 33 countries, approximately ten percent of which are regularly checked using a supplier management system. The evaluation was based on costs, delivery times, and the quality of the products, as well as the performance of the technology and the business management.

For more than 25 years, Jenoptik has been delivering power generator units and components from its German site in Altenstadt (Bavaria) for Raytheon’s Global Patriot Solutions. These units supply the Patriot radar and missile launcher with electricity. Raytheon’s Global Patriot Solutions is a missile defense system consisting of radars, command-and-control technology and multiple types of interceptors, all working together to detect, identify and defeat tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones and other threats. Patriot is the foundation of integrated air and missile defense for 13 nations.

Boeing Award for the Aviation Sector

For the sixth time in a row, the aircraft manufacturer Boeing awarded Jenoptik with the “2016 Silver Boeing Performance Excellence Award” for above-average supplier performance.

The airline group has over 13,750 suppliers throughout the world and honored 480 of them in the categories “Gold” and “Silver” this year. Jenoptik is one of 402 suppliers to receive an award in the “Silver” category.

Jenoptik has been a supplier for Boeing for 20 years and has delivered a total of approximately 6,600 so-called heated fittings for the Boeing 737 during this period. These are standardized heated connections within the drinking water system in the aircraft. They ensure that it does not freeze during the flight.

