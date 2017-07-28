Metrotomography Brings New Precision to CT
July 28, 2017
No Comments
Modern manufacturing demands more precision than ever. Computed tomography (CT) is a potentially valuable tool for ensuring that precision. CT has traditionally been used for non-destructive testing (NDT) to find internal flaws, but meeting today’s needs requires better hardware, software and controller technology than has traditionally been used for industrial CT.
Click here to download the paper.
ZEISS Industrial Metrology
6250 Sycamore Ln N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
1-800-327-9735
metrology@zeiss.com
www.zeiss.com/metrology
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Quality Magazine.