Former Boeing CTO John J. Tracy Brings Aerospace Expertise to 3D Systems Board of Directors

ROCK HILL, S.C. — 3D Systems added a new member to the company’s board of directors. In line with the company’s strategy and focus on key vertical applications, John J. Tracy brings deep experience in engineering, technology and leadership within the aerospace industry.

“We are very pleased to welcome John to our board of directors,” said Wally Loewenbaum, 3D Systems’ chairman. “He brings strong experience and expertise which we expect will further enhance the range of skills and expertise within our board of directors.”

Tracy has more than 37 years of experience in the aerospace industry, most recently as chief technology officer and senior vice president, engineering, operations and technology at The Boeing Company.

“We are a technology company focused on key verticals and the addition of Dr. Tracy to our Board reinforces our commitment to enhance management and the Board in line with our customer centric strategy to drive profitable growth through focused execution,” said Vyomesh Joshi (VJ), 3D Systems president and CEO. “We expect that his invaluable experience and deep knowledge of technology and aerospace will be a valuable addition to our Board.”

For more information, visit www.3dsystems.com