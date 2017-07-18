Boulder Imaging Announces Expanded Leadership Team

LOUISVILLE, CO — Boulder Imaging announced the several promotions and additions within its leadership team including Aaron Coppage, director of hardware engineering for IdentiFlight; Shelley Vierra, director of marketing and communications; and Chris Sheridan, senior director of hardware engineering. Additionally, Lindsey Berginski joined the company as director of finance and administration.

“We have assembled a uniquely talented team of directors at Boulder Imaging,” said Don Mills, BI president and COO. “These individuals, along with Jason Luttrell, director of quality assurance, are integral to providing leadership of our growing company, driving our revenue growth, enhancing our technology and providing premium customer care. Carlos Jorquera (CEO) and I are proud to recognize the contributions of the director team to the company’s success.”

Aaron Coppage, Director of Hardware Engineering, IdentiFlight

Coppage brings nine years of engineering expertise to his role as director of hardware engineering, leading mechanical, electrical and optical engineering design for the IdentiFlight Aerial Detection System. Aaron has led the hardware design for IdentiFlight since program inception, ushering IdentiFlight designs through research, design development, field and lab testing, and most recently into commercial sales.

Shelley Vierra, Director of Marketing and Communications

With extensive experience in the high tech, engineering and energy industries, Vierra develops and implements the overall marketing strategy for Boulder Imaging—building the brand and driving new business—as well as directing the market introduction of IdentiFlight.

Chris Sheridan, Senior Director of Hardware Engineering

With a detailed knowledge of optical surface inspection and years of experience in system design, Sheridan leads mechanical, electrical and optical engineering design for the company, as well as directing engineering and patenting processes for the BI suite of products.

Mills added, “The promotions of Aaron, Chris and Shelley recognize their long-term dedication, performance and commitment to the company’s business goals and customer service standards.”

Lindsey Berginski, Director of Finance and Administration

Berginski has a ten year career in corporate strategy and finance having worked with numerous Fortune 500 companies directing financial valuation methodologies, M&A integration, and strategic planning. In her role as Director of Finance and Administration, she drives financial strategy and planning for BI and its subsidiary, IdentiFlight International.

“We are excited about the addition of Lindsey to the team as she will help guide strategic and financial planning during this critical time of rapid growth” said Mills.

For more information, visit www.boulderimaging.com.