The 10 Commandments for Selecting and Using Air Gaging

Air gaging has many advantages as an inspection method. It is quick and easy to use, and requires little skill on the part of the operator. It is highly adaptable to measuring special features for both dimensional and geometric tolerances, ranging from simple IDs and ODs to taper, flatness, and runout. With different tooling readily installed on the gage display unit, it can be highly economical. And as a noncontact form of measurement (in the sense that there are no hard contacts), air gaging is useful for measuring delicate or flexible surfaces, and surfaces easily marred with normal contacts.

Air gaging is a great choice for part inspection, but since it is virtually custom made per application, it is critical to know the commandments for selecting and using air gaging before making that purchase decision. Followed properly these “Thou shalts and Thou shalt nots” will provide a highly successful inspection system.