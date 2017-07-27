Three Easy Ways to Radically Improve Your Manufacturing Asset Management Process in One Year

In the digital age, manufacturing organizations are turning to and adopting CMMS/EAM platforms more than ever. The need to be intentional and proactive with the work that is being done has never been more important or impactful to an organization’s bottom line, and thus manufacturing companies are finding sustained success with the implementation of three key CMMS/EAM strategies.

The following strategies are designed to provide any company that uses a modern CMMS/EAM platform with the building blocks that are necessary to take their maintenance standards to the next level of productivity and profitability. With a focus on automation and mobility, manufacturing organizations that deploy the following strategies have found them to be a vital asset, saving them an average of $100,000.