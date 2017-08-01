HEMCO Quality Control Room/Clean Lab

The ModuLab can achieve strict environmental control by incorporating HEPA filtration to regulate air quality ranging from Class 1,000 to 100,000. Modulab can be used in conjunction with dust collectors to control room dust levels. Precise temperature control can be maintained with optional modified cooling systems for lower temperature requirements. Humidity can be regulated with desiccant systems available for lower humidity requirements. The ModuLab features chemical resistant modular construction and is flexible and durable. A variety of options include a wide selection of doors, lighting, plumbing, electrical and lab furniture systems that can be factory installed.

HEMCO ModuLab is a custom-designed room enclosure with control systems that meet a variety of environmental and class clean requirements. ModuLab is the ideal choice for industrial applications such as Powder Coating, Food Processing, Seed Production, Mining, and Bulk Solids handling.

HEMCO

