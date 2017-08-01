Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence PC-DMIS 2017 R2 Measurement Software

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence launched PC-DMIS 2017 R2, the latest edition of its popular measurement software. This is the second of two major releases scheduled for PC-DMIS in 2017, with continued service pack updates to ensure maximum reliability of the platform. PC-DMIS 2017 R2 introduces Slideshow for INSPECT software, allowing users to create unlimited customizable layouts with inspection results populated during measurement. INSPECT software was first introduced with PC-DMIS 2017 R1 in January 2017 as a simple front-end for PC-DMIS Measurement Routines. The optional Slideshow tab (additional license required), can display multiple slides of dimensional and informational labels whenever users execute a measurement routine. The native mesh resolution is improved from import to visualization. PC-DMIS 2017 R2 makes it easier to apply a color map to the mesh data object and create annotation points, align mesh data objects to the CAD model or align a mesh to another mesh object. The Vision Live View now displays which features have already been programmed without the need to swap to CAD view, and also offers an integrated focus graph.

PC-DMIS 2017 R2 improves the efficiency of vision features by reducing rechecks caused by contamination. The outlier filter has been improved to better handle noise on small arc segments and at the end points of a line, requiring less manual analysis and rechecks from the programmer. New AICON Optical Scanner support allows for seamless automation of sensor acquisition and PC-DMIS measurement and analysis. CAM models from Vero Software’s VISI can now be directly imported into PC-DMIS, complete with identified ‘Control Points’ that can be automatically converted to measurements. CAD file import is now multi-processor aware, providing faster importing and better experience overall. Also, a new Virtual Machine dialogue is now organized in the tree view arrangement for easier machine selection, with an added Table Only category so programming can be completed even when the exact machine is not known. And a new CAD toolbar puts all the tools needed for CAD import and GD&T Selection in one place.

Other notable improvements for PC-DMIS 2017 R2 include: CREO Direct CAD Interface, 4-axis scanning, LSP-S2 Scan+ support, machine dialogue capabilities, HP-THD Probe support, New SolidEdge CAD Translator, QuickScan support for laser probes, accuracy using HP-S-X5 HD with long extensions, continued user interface refinement and much more.

PC-DMIS 2017 R2 is available to download immediately. More information is available through local Hexagon commercial operations and dealers.

