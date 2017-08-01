Siemens NEMA 1, UL Type 1 Wall-Mounting Kits

Siemens announced the availability of wall-mounting kits for its Sinamics G120C and G120 PM240-2 modular drives. These low-cost kits allow easy, fast installation of the drives and conform to NEMA 1 and UL Type 1 standards for interior applications. These wall-mount kits are designed in accordance with UL 61800-5-1 standards for AC drives.

Available in power ranges from ½ to 200 hp and voltages from 230V to 690V, the kits offer streamlined, compact design for use with all drive frame sizes of the corresponding Siemens drive units. Each kit provides best-in-class space-savings and direct access to the drive-mounted operator panel for simple commissioning, condition monitoring and even troubleshooting.

The new kits accommodate all G120C, PM240-2 and PM240P-2 power modules, control units and operator panels in the Sinamics drive family. Standardized designs permit efficient side-by-side mounting with minimal clearance, while multiple conduit knockout holes allow separate power, motor, I/O and network cabling.

Seven kits are currently available to fit all drive units from AA to F frame sizes.

Siemens

www.usa.siemens.com/sinamics-g120