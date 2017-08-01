LECO PX400/PX500 Grinder/Polisher Series

LECO introduced the new PX400/PX500 grinder/polisher series to their lineup of metallographic products. This grinder/polisher series emphasizes ease-of-use while delivering exceptionally flat specimens to help users keep their metallography lab running smoothly. Designed with the latest technology, the PX400/PX500 provides an efficient, safe, reliable, and clean grinding/polishing solution through a number of new and improved features.

A multi-touch display with responsive graphics, bright LED’s to safely light up the workspace, a spiral bowl with an automatic wash system, and slow rotation/indexing for easy loading and removal of mounts all help to streamline sample prep. In addition to these user-friendly operation features, energy efficient AC drives and induction motors provide smooth and configurable acceleration for any sample type. The PX500 series offers twenty proven built-in methods, with the ability for users to create or download more, and up to five programmable fluid dispensers to deliver consistent suspensions and extenders. Furthermore, the PX series’ rugged structural and electronic components are made to withstand the toughest environments.

LECO

www.leco.com