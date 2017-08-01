Hoffmann-Krippner EHEDG Hygienic Mounting Kit

Hoffmann-Krippner announced the availability of the EHEDG (European Hygienic Engineering and Design Group) certified hygienic mounting kit for PiL’s P53 “Steel Head” ultrasonic sensors. This new, off the shelf, hygienic sensor solution has been designed for the food and beverage sector and chemical and pharmaceutical industries – suitable for any manufacturing/assembly/bottling/packaging system that requires a clean and hygienic environment.

Consisting of half-shells, each with one opening to accommodate the sensor ends, these installation sets can be used to securely mount P53 sensors to walls or enclosures. FDA-approved, food-safe gas-kets made from 10/101 grade silicone are firmly pressed onto the conically formed ends of the sensor when the half-shells are screwed together. This procedure reliably and hygienically seals the gap be-tween the sensor and the mounting kit.

The "Steel Head" P53 sensors and EHEDG-compliant mounting kits make PiL one of the few manu-facturers of rugged ultrasonic sensors that are truly suitable for use in applications with demanding hy-gienic requirements.

Due to its gapless design, the fully encapsulated 30 mm wide housing of the PiL P53 can be kept perfectly clean. Like the mounting kit, it is made from polished V4A grade stainless steel with a surface roughness of <0.6 µm. The sensors feature a narrow ultrasonic beam with a range of 150 to 1,500 mm, making them very versatile for use throughout the food and beverage sector as well as the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

Versions with analog output (4..20 mA) are supplied with pre-set response curves, while models with a switch output allow for a quick and easy adjustment of the desired switching points via teach-in. "Steel Head" sensors are safe to clean with high pressure or steam jets thanks to their high Ingress Pro-tection rating (IP68/IP69K) and extended temperature range of -15 °C to +80 °C.

PiL P53 ultrasonic sensors are ECOLAB certified and can therefore be treated with aggressive chemical cleaning agents. With a food-grade cable and hygienic cable gland, PiL ultrasonic sensors meet EHEDG requirements at the connecting end as well. These superior characteristics make the PiL P53 system virtually the only off-the-shelf hygienic sensor solution on the market.

Hoffmann-Krippner

(770) 487-1950

www.hoffmann-krippner.com/sensors-ultrasonic.html