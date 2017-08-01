The true measure Minebea lntec continues to expand its foreign body detection product range with the introduction of the new X-ray inspection system Dymond Bulk. The supplier of industrial weighing and inspection technologies developed this innovative system specifically with bulk goods in mind. The X-ray inspection device is particularly suitable for processes between incoming goods and packaging lines in the food industry.

Dymond Bulk reliably inspects bulk goods like nuts, smaller fruits, frozen vegetables, and also spic-es, coffee and seeds, and eliminates any foreign bodies it identifies. The X-ray inspection system not only identifies foreign bodies made from metal, plastic and stone, but also bits of dirt and glass, which has obvious benefits for all goods that are introduced into the production process "straight from the field."

Dymond Bulk stands out because it is so user friendly. A conscious effort has been made to simplify the complex technology for the user: from real-time detection via color-based contamination analysis, through to straightforward belt replacement and an easy-to-clean inspection system.

Minebea lntec

www.minebea-intec.com