Laser Components USA Sponsors International WORKshop on Infrared Technologies

Laser Components USA, a provider of laser and optoelectronic components in the U.S. and Canada, will sponsor the fourth International WORKshop on Infrared Technologies for a broad audience of IR experts. The event will take place Nov. 8-9 at Arizona State University in Tempe, AZ.

Based on a proven concept in Germany, Laser Components USA introduces the IR WORKshop to the US with 40 paper presentations and more than 20 research poster presentations on IR detectors, sources and filters, instrument subsystem designs, and spectroscopy and sensing applications.

The purpose of the event is to create a community conversation about industry challenges and breakthroughs, technical concepts, and scientific ideas. To ensure a high-quality and well-balanced program, the WORKshop has attracted the tremendous support of a well-respected Advisory Board, the MIRTHE+ Photonics Sensing Center at Princeton University, and the ASU Center for Photonics Innovation.

“The concept is fairly unique," said Susan Wells, scientific coordinator of the IR WORKshop. “With fast paced presentations, we wanted to design a platform that connects researchers and industry professionals in an interactive and collaborative environment. We are also delighted to open up the event to students who we want to give a chance to show their entrepreneurial spirit and creativity”.

More information, visit www.ir-workshop.info.