By the Numbers: the American Reshoring Movement Wants To Make America Work Again

Globalization, automation, cheap overseas labor…the causes of offshoring are well known by now. However, the reshoring movement, or the reshoring of jobs back into the United States, has been on the rise in recent years too, but the causes aren't nearly as well known.

Due to the increasing cost of foreign labor, the special skills needed for modern manufacturing, and powerful new tools for engineering and manufacturing, more companies are bringing speciality manufacturing jobs back to the states. Between 2010 and 2016, companies like Walmart, GM, Boeing, Ford, GE and Caterpillar have taken the lead in the reshoring movement, which has brought an estimated 338,000 jobs back home. As a result, the reshoring movement has helped improve not only the manufacturing industry, but also the economy.