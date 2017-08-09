Sciaky Joins Siemens PLM Software Solution Partner Program as a Software and Technology Partner

CHICAGO — Sciaky Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries Inc., and provider of metal additive manufacturing solutions, will adopt product lifecycle management (PLM) software technology from Siemens to support its Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM) solution.

Sciaky can now offer its current and future customers a solution that integrates with the same technology that companies around the world depend on every day to enhance product development decision making and produce better products.

Siemens PLM Software is a global provider of software solutions to drive the digital transformation of industry, creating new opportunities for manufacturers to realize innovation.

"Sciaky is excited to join Siemens PLM Software's partner community," said Bob Phillips, vice president of marketing, Sciaky. "The strength of our two organizations working together will deliver significant value to our customers."

"Siemens PLM Software is committed to creating partnerships that can add value to the business of our customers," said Vynce Paradise, director of advanced part manufacturing, Siemens PLM Software. "We are pleased to work with Sciaky as they use the latest multi-axis deposition technology we have developed within NX software to support their EBAM 3D metal printing systems."

As the most widely scalable metal 3D printing solution in the industry (in terms of work envelope), Sciaky's EBAM systems can produce parts ranging from 8 inches (203 mm) to 19 feet (5.79 meters) in length. EBAM is also the fastest deposition process in the metal additive manufacturing market, with gross deposition rates ranging from seven to twenty lbs. (3.18 to 9.07 kg) of metal per hour. Popular raw materials, which come in the form of wire feedstock, include titanium, tungsten, tantalum, Inconel, nickel alloys, niobium and stainless steels. EBAM brings quality and control together with IRISS – the Interlayer Real-time Imaging and Sensing System, which is the only real-time adaptive control system in the metal 3D printing market that can sense and digitally self-adjust metal deposition with precision and repeatability. This innovative closed-loop control is the primary reason that Sciaky's EBAM 3D printing process delivers consistent part geometry, mechanical properties, microstructure, and metal chemistry, from the first part to the last.

For more information, visit www.sciaky.com.