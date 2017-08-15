Carestream NDT Signs Baugh & Weedon as New Representative Covering UK and Ireland

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Carestream’s Non-Destructive Testing organization named a new partnership with Baugh & Weedon Ltd.

"BW provides technical sales, project management, local manufacturing, product and after-sales support that will enhance our customers experience in this region," Carestream stated in a news release.

Founded in 1967, Baugh & Weedon has a background in manufacturing MPI benches and FPI lines, eddy current instruments(ECT), ultrasonic (UT) thickness gauges, flaw detectors, and pipeline inspection systems. They have demonstrated the ability to work with highly engineered digital systems and provide their customers with the highest level technical solution for every application.

“We are pleased to have joined forces with Baugh & WeedonLtd,” said Martin Graen, Carestream’s worldwide general manager for non-destructive testing solutions. “The UK markets have historically been a strong area for Carestream, both with conventional film as well as digital systems. Baugh & Weedon’s investment in highly trained customer-focused technical personnel & equipment to support NDT radiography (RT) proves their commitment to

excellence in this critical industry. Combine that with Carestream’s long list of award winning products and it's a powerful combination for delivering customers the solutions they need.”

For more information, visit www.carestream.com/nondestructivetesting.html and www.bw-nde.com.