Coordinate Metrology Society Conference Attracts Top Talent in Portable Measurement

WEATHERFORD, TX —The 2017 Coordinate Metrology Society Conference in Snowbird, Utah, hosted hundreds of visitors and featured more than 20 original technical presentations. The 33rd CMSC conference reached new heights at 8,000 ft above sea level at the Snowbird Convention Center, where portable metrology professionals convened for the annual transfer of knowledge from technology veterans and solution providers. Keith Bevan of NPL (National Physical Laboratory – UK) served as conference chairman for 2017 and lead a dedicated team of elected and appointed volunteers to organize the event. Expert and novice metrologists and scientists from 12 countries around the world were on hand to experience the topical and interesting talks, as well as the most up-to-date market innovations.

CMS members, special industry guests, and master users of portable measurement technology delivered a diverse slate of authoritative white papers and application presentations at the 2017 conference. The agenda included speakers from NASA - Johnson Space Center, Triumph Aerostructures - Vought Aircraft Division, IK4-TEKNIKER (Spain), Idaho Virtualization Laboratory, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Brookhaven National Laboratory, National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST), National Physical Laboratory (NPL- UK), Los Alamos National Laboratory, Argonne National Laboratory, UNC Charlotte, University College London, Academy of Opto-electronics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tianjin University and other leaders in the field. During CMSC, delegates discussed the latest developments covered in the technical presentations including a wide range of applications from close-range photogrammetry in space to metrology-guided wing join automation to point cloud measurements on a CMM artifact using a laser scanner.

During the conference, Randy Gruver, CMS certification chair, presented updates on the society's career enhancement programs including the CMS Level-One and Level-Two Certification examinations and future certifications in the works. Professor Ed Morse, UNC Charlotte, presented an update for the Precision Path Consortium's Roadmap for Large-Scale Manufacturing, a collaboration of industry, CMS and UNC Charlotte. Robert Schlader from the Idaho Virtualization Laboratory also presented Digital Heritage and the Idaho Virtualization Lab; what is it, what does it mean, and why do it?

In the packed CMSC Exhibition Hall, conference delegates explored new product introductions and advancements from technology providers in the portable measurement marketplace. More than 40 exhibitors featured the latest trends in close-tolerance, industrial coordinate measurement systems, software, peripherals and services. During the week, attendees frequented the Exhibition Hall's main hub of activity — the Measurement and Education Zones — featuring daily learning exercises and displays, practical workshops, and the crowd favorite CMS Quiz Show. The well-rounded conference also included evening networking events, User Group Meetings, a popular 5 Billion Micron Fun Run/Walk, and the annual CMSC Banquet with live entertainment.

