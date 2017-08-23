Automated Precision Earns A2LA Accreditations

NEWPORT NEWS, VA — Automated Precision-Services Division, a company specializing in three-dimensional measurements and metrology solutions, was awarded A2LA Accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ANSI/NCSL Z540-1-1994 by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA).

API Services expanded its current accredited tracker calibration capabilities to include Omnitrac 2 laser tracker and machine tool calibration equipment/processes. “By us being accredited, customers have the assurance that the equipment used and data provided is accurate and reliable," said quality manager Kati Allison.

ISO 17025 certification is a global compliance system for calibration and testing laboratories requiring strict adherence in order to guarantee the reliability of the measurements provided. Accreditation proves the technical capability of a laboratory to execute certain types of measurement and raises the bar for the company.

"Our recent assessment by A2LA on the compliance to ISO 17025 is huge for us," said Vice President of Services Ron Hicks. "First of all, our continued successful compliance to calibrate our API Laser Trackers at our Newport News office confirms our personnel training, enhanced processes and our communication with our Rockville Headquarters means our program is working. Our customers should rest assured that that we have the technical knowledge and expertise to calibrate and repair their expensive assets. In addition, the additional scope we have added for CNC Machine Tool Calibration, both standard and volumetric also assures the customer our program is working. The ISO 17025 accreditation for machine tool calibration is a testament that our API equipment is up to the test and our personnel are trained to use on the customers CNCs.”

This ISO certification shows API Service’s commitment to deliver reliable, high quality calibrations and to continually improve development processes. The scope of the ISO certificate includes the calibration, repair and service of test and measurement equipment and software. A2LA Accreditation imposes stricter requirements than ISO 17025 and ANSI/NCSL Z540 certification alone, particularly focusing on technical competence, traceability of measurements and proficiency of the calibration lab. A2LA is a nonprofit, non-governmental, public service, membership society whose mission is to meet the needs of both laboratories and its users for competent testing and calibration; improve the quality of laboratories and the data they produce; and increase acceptance of accredited laboratory data to facilitate trade, based on internationally accepted criteria for competence (ISO/IEC 17025:2005).

A2LA-accredited laboratories are recognized and accepted in 46 countries around the globe and in over 30 federal, state and local government agencies, companies and associations. We are also recognized by the ILAC, the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation, giving more credibility overseas.

For more information, visit www.apisensor.com.