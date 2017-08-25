Proto Labs Adopts Laser Design CyberGage 360 Automated 3D Scanning and Inspection System For Its Metrology Lab

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Laser Design Inc., a subsidiary of CyberOptics, and provider of 3D scanning systems and services, adopted the CyberGage360 3D Scanning and Inspection system by Proto Labs, a world manufacturing source for custom prototypes and low-volume production parts providing unprecedented speed-to-market value for designers and engineers.

“At Proto Labs, we strive to challenge the traditional rules of manufacturing in order to deliver custom manufactured components at unprecedented speeds,” said Dylan Lundberg, senior manufacturing engineer of Protoworks, Proto Labs’ R&D lab. “Everything we do revolves around reducing our customers’ time to market and we do that by digitalizing the entire manufacturing process. From our front-end services to our proprietary processes on the manufacturing floor, you will find three consistent objectives: It’s fast, it’s easy, and it maintains the digital thread. The CyberGage360 comfortably satisfies all three of these needs. It is the synergistic solution we were looking for to be at the focal point of our lab and future metrology offerings.”

“3D scanning of complex parts now simply involves opening a door, putting your part in, and pressing a button. The result is a highly-precise 3D scan with a full 3D inspection report in just a few minutes,” said C. Martin Schuster, president and CEO of Laser Design. “We are delighted that Proto Labs, an on-demand manufacturing powerhouse helping shape Industry 4.0, has adopted the CyberGage360 systems in their state-of-the-art metrology lab.”

“We are very excited to add digital inspection reports to our service offerings,” said Proto Labs President and CEO Vicki Holt. “The addition of CyberGage360 scanning and inspection systems is a natural extension of our technology-enabled manufacturing approach as we aim to provide product developers and engineers with a total solution to streamline path to market.”

CyberGage360 facilitates quality assurance by allowing anyone to be an inspector of in-process and incoming/outgoing parts on the manufacturing floor or in the metrology lab, lowering customers’ cost of quality and speeding products to market. With little training, anyone can check parts for any deviation from CAD or check critical features. Designed for use in general purpose metrology, the CyberGage360 has a range of potential applications for consumer electronics, medical, automotive, aerospace and other verticals, where high accuracy and high speed throughput are vital.

Incorporating CyberOptics’ proprietary 3D Multi-Reflection Suppression (MRS) technology, the automated CyberGage360 brings significant accuracy and scanning speeds to the industrial parts inspection and reverse engineering markets.

For more information, visit www.laserdesign.com and www.protolabs.com.