Organizations have used management systems for a long time to help them create value and reach their objectives by actively managing risks and continually improving their performance. Such systems help companies manage a range of issues to do with quality, occupational health and safety, and the environment, as well as social and ethical concerns.

But for management systems to continue to be a driving force for change, they must adapt. To see how management systems must adapt to stay relevant in the world around us, let’s look at seven global megatrends that we foresee will affect organizations in the coming years and have the potential to impact the future of management systems. DNV GL has identified these megatrends by gathering qualitative input from a range of companies in different industries and geographies to envision the future state of management systems.