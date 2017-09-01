Gearin’ Up for The Quality Show

The Quality Show, billed as the only trade show and conference focused exclusively on quality education, technology, equipment, and products, will take place October 24-26, 2017, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL, and will include two keynote presentations, a host of educational sessions, an awards presentation ceremony, networking opportunities, and a bevy of exhibitions of the latest services and equipment the quality industry has to offer.

A highlight of the show will be keynote presentations by Made in Space and the Reshoring Initiative. On Wednesday, October 25th, Matt Napoli, vice president of In-Space Operations, Made in Space, will present, “Made In Space: Manufacturing at 17,200 mph.” On Thursday, October 26th, Harry Moser, founder and president, Reshoring Initiative®, will give yet another dynamic address titled “Better Quality and Lower Cost via Reshoring.”