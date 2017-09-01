ORTEC Detective X Handheld RIID

The ORTEC Products Group has released the Detective X high-resolution, handheld RIID (radio-isotope identification device), creating a new “Gold Standard” for radioisotope identification.

The Detective X is the latest addition to ORTEC’s industry-leading line of field-proven Detective high-resolution RIIDs. ORTEC Detective products are the standard devices deployed by Customs, Defense, and Intelligence agencies and by many state and local First Responders in the United States and in more than 60 countries around the world.

ORTEC’s new Detective X is faster, lighter weight, and is manufactured in a more rugged package. The Detective X includes a large 65mm x 50mm high-purity Germanium (HPGe) detector and incorporates a field-proven AMETEK Sunpower® Stirling cooler. The system employs AVC™ (active vibration cancellation), a technology that virtually eliminates vibrational noise thereby offering superior detector resolution and identification performance.

The operational improvements incorporated into the Detective X include:

Ruggedized design for harsh environments (IP65 compliant)

Significant weight reduction (about half the weight of the ORTEC Detective-EX-100T.)

Battery life almost doubled with two batteries that are hot swappable

New optional Lithium-6 zinc sulfide (Li6/ZnS) Neutron Detector Module (NDM) with no Helium-3 required

Larger display screen that is easily readable in sunlight.

