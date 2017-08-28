Plante Moran and the Reshoring Initiative Announce U.S. Manufacturing Reshoring Study

KILDEER, IL — Plante Moran and the Reshoring Initiative will jointly launch the U.S. Manufacturing Reshoring Study. Both organizations encourage businesses to participate in the study’s survey. Responses will provide valuable insights into how much manufacturers offshore, what drives them to offshore and what U.S. policy changes would motivate them to reshore.

Manufacturers and distributors can complete the survey online at www.reshoringsurvey.com. Survey findings will be shared with the Trump Administration, Congress and survey respondents later this year. The survey takes approximately 15 minutes to complete and will close at 8 p.m. EDT, Oct. 20.

For the first time in decades, more manufacturing jobs are returning to the United States than are going offshore. However, about 4 million manufacturing jobs have still been lost to offshoring over the last decades, based on the $500 billion U.S. trade deficit. The Reshoring Initiative concludes that about 25 percent of these jobs are reshorable at current levels of U.S. competitiveness. The survey will provide insight into the mix of policy changes needed to reshore the other 75 percent.

About The Reshoring Initiative

A 50-year manufacturing industry veteran and retired president of GF AgieCharmilles, Harry Moser founded the Reshoring Initiative to move lost jobs back to the U.S. For his efforts with the Reshoring Initiative, he was named to Industry Week magazine’s Manufacturing Hall of Fame in 2010. Additional information on the Reshoring Initiative is available at www.reshorenow.org. The initiative’s many sponsoring associations and companies are also acknowledged on the site.

About Plante Moran

Plante Moran is among the nation's largest accounting, tax and consulting firms and provides a full line of services to organizations in the following industries: manufacturing and distribution, financial institutions, service, health care, private equity, public sector and real estate and construction. For more information, visit plantemoran.com.