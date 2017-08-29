PADT and Stratasys Announce Additive Manufacturing Lab at Metropolitan State University of Denver

TEMPE, AZ — Phoenix Analysis and Design Technologies is teaming with Stratasys Ltd. to unveil a first-of-its-kind additive manufacturing lab at the Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Expected to open later this fall, the Lockheed Martin Additive Manufacturing Laboratory is unique to the state, dedicated to advance use of 3D printing for creation of composite tooling applications addressing complex design and manufacturing requirements. Empowering next-generation manufacturing, 3D printing allows designers and engineers to improve efficiency and lead times while minimizing costs.

At the centerpiece of this lab are additive technology solutions from Stratasys, enabling students and engineers to speed production and streamline efficiencies with 3D printed, custom tooling solutions addressing even the most complex designs and shapes. Backed by the Stratasys Fortus 900mc Production 3D Printer, the environment is funded through a grant from Lockheed Martin Space Systems – and now becomes one of the few located in Colorado and the only one at a higher-education institution in the Rocky Mountain region.

“Building the Lockheed Martin Additive Manufacturing Laboratory at MSU Denver is a major development in the progression of additive manufacturing tooling applications,” said Rey Chu, principal and co-founder, manufacturing technologies at PADT, Inc. “The expertise and dedication of Stratasys and PADT—combined with the generosity of Lockheed Martin and vision for advanced workforce development from MSU Denver—will help propel our industry far beyond where it is today.”

“We’re excited to work with Lockheed Martin to propel creation of highly innovative, additive manufacturing curriculum at MSU Denver. Both students and local businesses now have access to leading 3D printing solutions for development of composite structures—enabling manufacturers to save time, money, and solve even their most unique design challenges,” said Tim Schniepp, director of composite solutions at Stratasys. “We have no doubt the lab will quickly become a cornerstone of additive manufacturing innovation across the State of Colorado.”

Initially deployed at MSU Denver, the additive manufacturing curriculum will later become available for use by other academic institutions across the country. Additionally, PADT will work with MSU Denver, Lockheed Martin and other users to build a Fortus 900mc Users Group within the Rocky Mountain region.

