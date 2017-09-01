Baumer IFRM 03 Short Sensor

When working with applications in spindles, grippers, and robotics, space is typically very tight. Unfortunately, that fact does not eliminate the need for automation. If anything, it increases it.

These ever-shrinking spaces can create enormous stresses on standard proximity sensors. As a result, manufacturers and users of automated machinery are always requesting greater miniaturization and higher stress tolerances from sensor suppliers.

In response to these needs, Baumer has created the new IFRM 03 Short, an addition to the 3mm inductive proximity sensor family. These 3mm diameter sensors are available with either 16 or 12mm length. Additionally they offer a minimum operating voltage of 6 VDC, a significant decrease from the typical 10 VDC.

Baumer is well-known for its sensor performance. But the brand also stands out via its consistency from sensor to sensor. In a quality test of ten randomly-drawn sensors from production, the variation in sensing distance over the operating temperature range was only ±10% and consistent across the ten samples. This is in contrast to a test of comparable models whose variation was up to ±30% over the same temperature range and varied considerably from sensor to sensor. The result here is less calibration, error, and variation in performance at different sensor points if the Baumer sensors are used.

The shorter housing option (12mm) includes a litz wire connection. This was done to allow for a much tighter bend radius of only 5mm, allowing the sensors to fit into a much shallower install space. More detail on the litz wire concept is available via New England Wire Technologies at https://www.newenglandwire.com/products/litz-wire-and-formed-cables/.

Baumer

www.baumer.com/us-en/products/presence-detection/inductive-sensors/inductive-miniature-sensors/