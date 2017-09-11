NAM Announces Multiple Promotions and New Hires to Position Manufacturers for Success

WASHINGTON — The National Association of Manufacturers is strengthening its voice in Washington and bolstering its partnerships around the country through staff promotions and new additions to its team that will help the organization expand its reach, mobilize new audiences and advocate for policies that will improve the lives and livelihoods of America’s more than 12 million manufacturing workers.

“The NAM recognizes that the face of advocacy has changed. We’re at a critical moment where monumental policy reforms are within reach, and the NAM is well-positioned to achieve wins that will benefit manufacturing workers, strengthen our communities and grow our economy. To make the most of this opportunity, the NAM is devoting significantly more resources to our media relations and digital operations to quickly take advantage of news cycles and promote our economic agenda in real time,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. “I’m pleased to announce the promotion of three NAM staff members and the addition of three new members to our team whose valuable communications experience and political acumen will help us advance our work with state partners, media, offices on Capitol Hill and manufacturers across the country.”

Key personnel changes and new hires include the following:

Keith Smith has been promoted to senior vice president of public affairs and mobilization. He will oversee all advocacy and grassroots initiatives and the NAM’s partnerships with third parties and allied organizations. Smith joined the NAM in 2005 and most recently served as chief of staff to the organization.

Jennifer Drogus has been promoted to vice president of executive operations and strategy. She will streamline processes for the office of the president and CEO and advise senior staff on association initiatives. Drogus joined the NAM in 2015 as director of media relations.

Robert Scott has been promoted to associate vice president of strategic development. He will oversee major new membership relationships, sponsorship and advertising partnerships, and support the NAM’s issue advocacy efforts. Prior to joining the NAM in 2014, Scott was a managing director at DCI Group, working as a strategic counsel, project manager and communications issue expert to senior client contacts at Fortune 100 organizations.

Michael Short joined the NAM as senior director of strategic communications. He will lead the NAM’s expanding media relations team, which will place additional emphasis on real-time engagement with news organizations. Prior to joining the NAM, Short was the senior assistant press secretary at the White House. He also has experience working at the Republican National Committee as a national spokesman and director of rapid response and on Capitol Hill as press secretary for Rep. Adrian Smith (R-NE), a member of the House Committee on Ways and Means.

Andrew Clark joined the NAM as manager of digital communications. He will join a growing digital team to bolster the NAM’s online presence. Prior to joining the NAM, Clark was the contributor content editor at the Independent Journal Review. Clark also has experience as a digital press secretary for the National Republican Congressional Committee and worked on several political campaigns where he was responsible for executing digital strategy.

Chris Netram joined the NAM as vice president of tax and domestic economic policy. Prior to joining the NAM, Netram worked on Capitol Hill as a deputy chief of staff, budget adviser and tax counsel. He also has experience working in the national tax department of Ernst & Young.

“We’ve given considerable thought and time to the question of what the future of a trade association looks like in this evolving environment, and these new staff announcements will empower the NAM to build on the progress we’ve made and successes we’ve achieved in recent months. Keith, Jennifer, Robert, Michael, Andrew and Chris bring exceptional skills and talent to the organization, and I look forward to sharing additional exciting news soon,” said Timmons.

