Measuring Electroplated Materials

Selecting the optimal X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) instrument can be confusing. XRF manufacturers offer a variety of detector types, collimator (spot size) options, and programmable X/Y stages to meet the varying needs for different industries, budgets and measurement requirements. Understanding the different available options is key to determining what combination of features will best meet the needs of the end user.

Detector types:

There are three typical X-ray detector types typically used with XRF coating thickness instruments; Proportional Counter, Silicon PIN Diode and Silicon Drift Detector (SDD).

The proportional counter is a cost effective detector type, appropriate to measure many traditional electroplating processes. It is ideal for single layer (and some multilayer) electroplated applications. The proportional counter has a large detector window, offering a large solid (capture) angle to gather the fluoresced x-ray energy. This large solid angle allows a proportional counter detector equipped instrument to utilize smaller collimators (measurement spots) vs. solid-state detector instruments.

The silicon PIN diode offers better spectral resolution over a proportional counter equipped XRF instrument. The better resolution provides users with the capability to measure thinner coatings and lower concentrations of materials. The PIN diode is appropriate for complicated measurements and alloy materials. It is also capable working in an analytical capacity to identify unknown metallic materials, gold assaying and alloy identification.

The Silicon Drift Detector (SDD) offers better spectral resolution, peak-to-background performance and higher count rate vs. PIN diode detector. These performance benefits become important when needing to measuring very thin films, low concentrations of materials, lighter elements and very complex electroplated structures. SDD detectors are appropriate for newer generation electronic parts (ENIPIG), measurement of phosphorus content in electroless nickel coatings and with RoHS & WEEE compliance measurements.

Collimators

In XRF instruments, the collimator size determines the size of the x-ray radiation spot projected onto a sample. XRF instrument manufactures offer models with single, fixed collimators or units with multiple, motorized collimators with different sizes and shapes. The correct collimator size is determined by a part’s shape and size. Collimator size is also a function of what kind of data the user wants to collect (e.g. a single, large area thickness vs. precise spot). A unit with multiple, motorized collimators provides the capability to tailor the spot size to different measurement tasks.

Another option available with XRF units is polycapillary optics. An instrument using polycapillary optics is appropriate for applications with very small parts or part features. Different versions of polycapillary optics exist and some are capable of spot sizes down to 10 μm.

Measurement Tables

The typical options for placing parts are fixed tables, manual Y-axis and motorized, programmable XY(Z) stages. Fixed and manual Y-axis tables are cost effective types and are acceptable if the part is larger, has a simple shape and does not require precise positioning of the measurement location. Motorized XY(Z) stages are very effective if the part is small or the precise spot placement is required. Programmable tables are effective if the user wants to automate measuring multiple spots on the same part or many parts at the same time.

Large Parts?

Many electroplated parts are large and will not fit inside a typical benchtop XRF unit. Handheld, portable XRF units are available for these tasks. Many hand held XRF instruments on the market are optimized for elemental analysis and not for coating thickness measurements. There are instruments available with component geometries optimized for coating thickness measurements. Another valuable feature for portable XRF systems is the use of fundamental parameter calculations vs. library-based calculations. Fundamental parameter capable instruments offer much more flexibility, better accuracy over a larger range of thickness and do not require a return trip to a manufacturer for calibration.

What does this mean?

There is a range of options available for XRF instrumentation. Knowing several of the key features and attributes available will let you seek and find the most appropriate solution. There is no “one size fits all” XRF instrument so it is also a good idea to share your current needs and future growth plan with the XRF manufacturer’s application and sales team so they can guide you to the best options.

About the Author

Rob Weber is Fischer Technology’s Senior Product and Technical Support Engineer. He has been working with Fischer Technology for over 10 years and has extensive experience with coating thickness instrumentation and measurements. Rob frequently attends and presents at industry shows such as NACE, SSPC, and PCI.