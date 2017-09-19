Advantech Announces Accelerate Industry 4.0 Solution Day

CINCINNATI — Advantech’s IIoT Automation, Intelligent Systems and Network Computing Groups will host Accelerate Industry 4.0 Solution Day on Oct. 26, 2017 at Advantech’s Silicon Valley offices, featuring Advantech SKY Compute and Storage Servers.

Speakers from Advantech and partners Intel, Micron, NVIDIA and DataCore will present the newest industrial IoT, automation and AI technologies and trends. Attendees will have a chance to interact with all speakers as well as network with industry colleagues and win prizes.

Responding to market requests for IoT and machine automation, Advantech and its partners continue pushing the limits of factory, broadcast, networking, datacenter and smart city automation. Advantech’s SKY line of compute and storage servers utilize the latest Intel Skylake CPUs, NVIDIA GPUs, Micron NVMe SSDs and DataCore SAN and hyper-converged server/storage software. These industrial-grade servers are the perfect fit for industrial factory automation, robotics, transportation, database and transaction processing, academic research, surveillance, healthcare, VDI and other applications.

Advantech industrial servers and storage feature shock resistance up to 1G, temperature resistance up to 60ºC, hot swappable 2.5” NVMe/SAS/SATA SSD drive bays for RAID 0-60 and expansion slots on supported ATX motherboards which allows users to install GPU, DSP, vision or motion cards.

SKY Servers work hand-in-hand with Advantech’s AIMB-7XX series desktop, ASMB-7XX workstation, and ASMB-8/9 server grade single motherboards with up to two Intel Xeon E5 26XX processors and multiple PCIe x16/x8 expansion slots that offer more than enough CPU/GPU/DSP computing power modules for high-end machine vision, factory control, lab research and other applications.

To sign up, visit advantech-eautomation.com/eMarketingPrograms/Server_SolutionDay/