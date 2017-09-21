QUALITY WEB EXCLUSIVES

WESTEC Returns to Los Angeles with a Focus on the Future of Manufacturing

September 21, 2017
Leah Pickett
LOS ANGELES — WESTEC, a biennial event produced by the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME) and the Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT), was held September 12-14, 2017 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

On the show floor, 539 exhibitors displayed their innovations in advanced manufacturing technologies, including optical 3D measurement, precision machining and tooling,  automation, software, advanced materials, additive manufacturing, and 3D printing for the aerospace, medical, industrial machinery, and consumer goods industries.

