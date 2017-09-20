ASQ Freund Scholarship Awarded to University of the Cumberlands Leadership Student

MILWAUKEE, WI — Ver-non T. Wakefield, a doctorate student studying leadership with an emphasis on quality at the University of the Cumberlands, has been awarded the 2017 ASQ Richard A. Freund Scholarship.

Wakefield, of Tallahassee, FL., was awarded the $5,000 scholarship, which is named after an ASQ past president and supports a quality professional’s graduate studies. Wakefield has almost 20 years of professional experience and aspires to serve as a leader within an organizations to bring about organizational change.

“My dedication to leadership extends beyond the realms of my professional life,” Wakefield said. “I am drawn to leadership because it gives me an opportunity to lead by example. When I am not leading the audit team, I am volunteering as a leader in my community.

“Receiving the Richard A. Freund International Scholarship will allow me to focus more on completing my education and moving on to my ultimate career goals.”

Chuck Aubrey, Freund Scholarship committee chair and ASQ past chair, said Wakefield’s commitment to quality and leadership in his professional and personal lives allowed him to stand out from his peers.

“Wakefield is a very focused individual driven to fully understand the quality role and has a passion for making a difference in others’ lives,” Aubrey said. “His desire to lead, coupled with the Freund Scholarship, will help him achieve his goals.”

For more information about the Freund Scholarship, visit asq.org.