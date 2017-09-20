Versa Integrity Group Acquires Carbon Steel Inspection

SULPHUR, LA — Versa Integrity Group Inc. acquired Carbon Steel Inspection Inc. (CSI) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

CSI specializes in eddy current services and products that are provided to refining, chemical, and power generation customers. The company has over 25 years of history with offices in Pittsburgh, PA, Houston, TX, and Oakley, CA. CSI will operate as a subsidiary of Versa, furthering Versa's eddy current services and product offerings.

"We are excited to reach this agreement with CSI, which has such a strong brand in the eddy current space. We welcome them to the Versa Family, said Clay Savoy, chief executive officer of Versa.

Versa Integrity Group, Inc., a portfolio company of Dorilton Capital Advisors, is a leading inspection, NDE, and reliability provider. The company's team is made up of over 600 engineers, API inspectors, rope access climbers, and NDE technicians. They have 12 offices across the central Gulf Coast.

Dorilton Capital Advisors is a family equity office that provides long capital to lower-middle and middle market companies across a variety of industries. As a partner, Dorilton works with entrepreneurs on growth while preserving the legacy and culture of their companies.

For more information, visit versaintegrity.com and doriltoncapital.com.