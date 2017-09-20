Santa Fe Springs Aerospace Laboratory Tests Titanium for Space Robotics

LONDON — Exova was selected to perform qualification testing for titanium stock that is procured by MDA US Systems—producers of robotics and autonomous systems for harsh environment applications.

The laboratory, located in Santa Fe Springs, CA, will undertake metallurgical, physical and chemical analysis of materials in a multitude of testing sizes and scenarios. Testing of the material for use in robotic arms in space requires an innovative solution as material quality is of a fracture-critical nature. The facility created a tailored approach for the client as the requirements were so specialized.

Rick Sluiters, EVP Aerospace, Element, commented: “Our work for MDA U.S. Systems on titanium stock for robotic arms used in space requires the considerable expertise of our newly expanded specialist team and demonstrates how well the combined group is able to provide technically complex solutions for our customers. The finished products will be used by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for crucial space programs and we are proud to be part of this work.”

The laboratory in Santa Fe Springs is one of a number of Element laboratories around the world that provide an unrivalled range of accredited testing services for the aerospace sector. Following Element’s acquisition of Exova, the company now has 29 National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (Nadcap) approvals, more than any other independent aerospace testing provider, and has an international reputation for excellence within commercial and military aerospace testing. The Group’s extensive network of laboratories hold approvals from many of the leading aerospace primes and conduct accredited testing to ISO 17025 standards.

For more information, visit exova.com.