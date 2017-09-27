National Robot Safety Conference Significantly Augments This Year’s Line-Up

PITTSBURGH — In two weeks the Robotic Industries Association will host its annual National Robot Safety Conference (NRSC) in Pittsburgh.

Taking place Oct. 10-12, the conference sessions and workshops will examine key issues in robot safety and provide an in-depth overview of current industry standards. This annual event draws attendees from around the globe seeking to deepen their understanding of robotic safety and profit from the latest robot safety insights.

Robot safety is paramount in automation planning, profitability and reliability. With robot sales at an all-time high, and the efficiency of automation being a key competitive differentiator, an in-depth knowledge of robot safety can help grow your business.

Here are five reasons this year’s National Robot Safety Conference is one you don’t want to miss:

• Attend a special conference track dedicated to environmental health and safety professionals. A new addition to this year's NRSC, this conference track addresses the common problems facing environmental health and safety professionals, while offering solutions.

• Attend a special session on robotic cybersecurity and safety. NRSC has an exclusive session on cybersecurity so you can learn how to protect your robotic systems. Robots are becoming increasingly connected, and like other IoT-enabled devices, they have cybersecurity vulnerabilities. These weaknesses can prove detrimental to safety and product integrity.

• Attend an exclusive panel hosted by major robot users. Corning, Procter & Gamble, and Honda Engineering North America, some of the world's biggest robot users, will discuss traditional robot systems. This is an exclusive opportunity to glean insight from companies with heavily automated production operations.

• Fine-tune your risk assessments with the latest safety tips. Accurately assessing risks is a fundamental aspect of robot safety. Surround yourself with the industry's foremost experts and deepen your understanding of robot safety. You'll leave NRSC with a better understanding of all the risks your company faces.

• Network with suppliers, integrators, users and other industry experts. NRSC attracts attendees from around the world, from companies of all sizes in many different industries. Network with industry professionals to advance your career and find your next big business opportunity.

For more information, click here.