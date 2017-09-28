Joannie Chin, Deputy Director at U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology, Joins ASTM International Board of Directors

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Joannie Chin, Ph.D., a materials scientist and the deputy director of the Engineering Laboratory at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in Gaithersburg, MD, USA, will serve on the ASTM International board of directors. Chin will complete the term of her former colleague, Laurie Locascio, who resigned from the board after taking a new professional position.

NIST is a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce that advances measurement science, standards, and technology. Chin has served in her role since 2013, having previously served as a materials research engineer, supervisory materials research engineer, and program analyst. She joined NIST in 1995.

With a background in research at Gould Inc., Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, and NIST’s Materials and Structural Systems Division, Chin has worked on fiber-reinforced polymeric composites used in infrastructure and on polymeric material service-life prediction and durability.

Chin holds a bachelor’s degree in polymer science and engineering from Case Western Reserve University and a master’s degree in chemistry and a Ph.D. in materials engineering science, both from Virginia Tech.

In addition to ASTM International, Chin is a member of the American Chemical Society and has previously served on the Structural Composites Committee of the Transportation Research Board.

ASTM’s board of directors is made up of 25 leaders from an array of companies, associations, and government bodies worldwide. Several members are based outside the United States.

Learn more at www.astm.org/COMMIT/BOD/ASTM.html.