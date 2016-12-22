Jim's Gems: Say 'No' to Limitations

If you’re like so many, you might be limiting yourself? Maybe this has been happening consciously or unconsciously. You are not limited by what you have been or what you have done in the past.

You are empowered by what you choose to do and who you choose to be. You cannot be held back by what you know or don't know. You are propelled forward by what you decide to learn and by making meaningful use of your knowledge.

You never have to be stuck on the merry-go-round, afraid to get off and try something new. There is always a way to get yourself moving toward where you wish to be.

Everyone at some point in time has experienced set-backs. But there is nothing to be gained by blaming your misfortune on anyone or anything. Instead, accept where you are and embrace it as an opportunity to move ahead.

Actually, whatever pushes against you, also gives you a tangible platform upon which to build. Whatever seems to be a limitation, is a limitation only as long as you let it be. Limitations are nothing more than pebbles in your path unless you let them become boulders.

Choose your direction and move forward. Refuse to allow anything to stand between you and whatever you seek. If you really want what you seek you’ll say “no” to limitations. You have the power; they don’t, unless you let them.

Think about it…